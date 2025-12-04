SI

Is Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Playing vs. Cowboys on ‘TNF’?

St. Brown didn’t practice all week with a low-ankle sprain.

Madison Williams

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will play vs. the Cowboys.
Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will play vs. the Cowboys. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
One of the biggest questions heading into Thursday Night Football’s matchup between the Cowboys and Lions is whether Detroit receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will play. He suffered a low-ankle sprain on Thanksgiving vs. the Packers and was questionable leading up to the prime-time showdown.

Ahead of the game in Detroit, St. Brown went through warm-ups on the field pretty seamlessly. He gave ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler a thumbs up before exiting from the field, signaling that he was good to go for the contest. It was reported shortly after that St. Brown is cleared for the game.

It’s quite the turnaround, as St. Brown didn’t practice all week because of his injury.

Lions fans can rejoice.

Coach Dan Campbell had said on Tuesday that if St. Brown could play, that he would. And, it sounds like that’s exactly what ended up happening.

It’s a huge game for the Lions, as the 7–5 squad is looking to remain competitive in the highly contested NFC North. The Cowboys are on fire right now, beating the Eagles and the Chiefs in their last two games.

St. Brown has caught 75 passes for 884 yards and nine touchdowns through 12 games this season.

