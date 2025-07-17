Four-Star WR Somourian Wingo Picks the Miami Hurricanes Over South Carolina and Others
Four-star wide receiver Somourian Wingo chooses Miami over South Carolina and Florida on Thursday afternoon.
The 6-foot-2 and 180 pound receiver out of St. Augustine, Florida, is a multi-sport athlete, which shows on the field. Wingo last visited the Canes back in May for an official visit before making his commitment on Thursday.
Here's what 247 Sports' Director of Scouting, Andrew Ivins says about the player Miami is getting.
"Well-rounded wide receiver prospect that pairs above-the-rim athleticism with slick route running and sticky hands. Size has not been third-party verified, but has looked the part during in-person evaluations as he’s well over 6 feet and equipped with a sturdy build. Should offer some inside-outside versatility after spending the past two years attacking all three levels in one of Florida’s more potent passing attacks. Quick feet and lateral agility not allow him to win with his release, but also help make the first defender miss when the ball is in his hands. Shouldn't be classified as a true burner, but can build speed as he navigates traffic and then hit the gas when a lane opens up. Impressive body control and overall coordination yields favorable results more times than not in contested-catch situations and he has the core strength to play through contact. Must keep working on all of the little things that come with being a trusted option on Saturdays, but projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level with his size, polish and chain-moving capabilities."
The Gamecocks have lost out on a few recruits so far in July, they will have to have a strong finish to the year to make it three straight top 20 classes. South Carolina currently ranks in the top 50 classes in the nation with 11 commits.
