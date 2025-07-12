Gamecocks Football Positional Breakdowns: Wide Receivers
With fall camp just around the corner, we are breaking down the Gamecocks football roster position by position. Yesterday we looked at the quarterbacks, while today is a quick look at the wide receiver room.
The wide receiver room looks similar to the structure of the quarterback depth, just without the proven star. South Carolina returns players with college experience like Nyck Harbor, Mazeo Bennett Jr., Jared Brown, and Vandrevius Jacobs. Behind these guys is a host of talented incoming true freshmen, who should see playing time early and often this season.
The Vets
The Gamecocks starting receivers are more than likely going to be a group that is familiar with Sellers from last season. Nyck Harbor has all the talent one could dream at the outside spot. 6-foot-5, 230+ pounds, and is a legitimate track star, will this be the year Harbor finally breaks out? The former five star believes he can be a "difference maker" this fall.
Mazeo Bennett Jr could wind up being Sellers' favorite target this season. Last year as a true freshman Bennett Jr was a steady presence and finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Joshua Simon. Meanwhile, Jared Brown and Vandrevius Jacobs can take the top off the defense this fall.
The Youngsters
South Carolina needed to reload its wide receiver room after last season and did so in a big way. Head coach Shane Beamer and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey went out and signed six receivers last cycle which included four-stars Malik Clark, Donovan Murph, Brian Rowe Jr., and Lex Cyrus with three-stars Jordon Gidron, and Jayden Sellers.
With the Gamecocks lacking starting experience this season, we should get a clear picture of how ready this crop of freshman are for SEC play.
