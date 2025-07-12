Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Football Positional Breakdowns: Wide Receivers

Continuing to break down the Gamecocks roster position by position. This time we take a look at the wide receiver room.

Alex Joyce

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Jared Brown (14) makes a 38-yard reception against the Missouri Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Jared Brown (14) makes a 38-yard reception against the Missouri Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

With fall camp just around the corner, we are breaking down the Gamecocks football roster position by position. Yesterday we looked at the quarterbacks, while today is a quick look at the wide receiver room.

The wide receiver room looks similar to the structure of the quarterback depth, just without the proven star. South Carolina returns players with college experience like Nyck Harbor, Mazeo Bennett Jr., Jared Brown, and Vandrevius Jacobs. Behind these guys is a host of talented incoming true freshmen, who should see playing time early and often this season.

The Vets

The Gamecocks starting receivers are more than likely going to be a group that is familiar with Sellers from last season. Nyck Harbor has all the talent one could dream at the outside spot. 6-foot-5, 230+ pounds, and is a legitimate track star, will this be the year Harbor finally breaks out? The former five star believes he can be a "difference maker" this fall.

Mazeo Bennett Jr could wind up being Sellers' favorite target this season. Last year as a true freshman Bennett Jr was a steady presence and finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Joshua Simon. Meanwhile, Jared Brown and Vandrevius Jacobs can take the top off the defense this fall.

The Youngsters

South Carolina needed to reload its wide receiver room after last season and did so in a big way. Head coach Shane Beamer and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey went out and signed six receivers last cycle which included four-stars Malik Clark, Donovan Murph, Brian Rowe Jr., and Lex Cyrus with three-stars Jordon Gidron, and Jayden Sellers.

With the Gamecocks lacking starting experience this season, we should get a clear picture of how ready this crop of freshman are for SEC play.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.