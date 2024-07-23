Gamecocks in the WNBA - Midseason Update
South Carolina Women's Basketball head coach Dawn Staley has put together one of the most impressive resumes the sport has seen in recent memory. From winning national titles, taking home countless awards, to developing great players, Staley has shown why top players want to make their home in Columbia, South Carolina.
Part of that success is having players move on from the college ranks to dominate at the next level. With All-Star festivities all wrapped up, WNBA players are set to resume the second half of the season.
Last month, we took a look at former Gamecock stars and how they were faring in the early parts of the WNBA season. With a break for the Olympics and just over a month left in the season once it picks back up on August 15, now is a good time to get an update on those players.
A'Ja Wilson
Arguably the best player in the league and the Dawn Staley era, A'ja Wilson is having quite the year. She is averaging a double-double in points (27.2 ppg) and rebounds (11.9 rebounds) helping the Aces to a 16-8 overall record, good enough for the 5th seed in the standings.
Besides dominating on the court, off the court has been a summer to remember for the former Gamecock star. Wilson received two awards at the annual ESPYS in Los Angeles, became the first WNBA player to become the cover athlete for the global edition of NBA 2K25, and is leading Team USA to the summer Olympics in Paris.
After a slow start to the season, Wilson and the Aces have really picked up the pace by going 10-2 in their last 12. They will look to become the second team ever (Houston Comets) to win three straight WNBA titles.
Aliyah Boston
It wasn't the greatest start to the season for Boston or the Fever. Coming off a rookie of the year season, there were high expectations for Boston and the Fever with the addition of Iowa star Caitlyn Clark joining the roster. They would go on to start the season with a 2-9 record and Boston was struggling offensively.
Since that 2-9 start, the Fever are 9-6 and current 7th seed in the standings. Boston also picked up her play leading her team in rebounds (8.7 per game), blocks (1.5 per game), and third in points (14.2 ppg). Boston is a big reason why the Fever are now in the playoff picture after being on the outside looking in to start the year.
Allisha Gray
After having the best year of her career last season with the Dream, Gray is following that up with another All-Star worthy season this year. Gray is the first player in WNBA history to win both the Skills Contest and 3-pt Contest in the same year this past Friday. Needless to say, she was excited about the moment and the prize.
"It’s very cool. Now I’m glad I accepted the call when they asked me to play in both of them," Gray said. "Now I get another $55K in my pocket."
Gray received $2,575 from the league for each victory, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement. She also got $110,000 from Aflac as part of a partnership between with the WNBPA.
Sitting at the 9th seed in the standings, the Dream are 3.5 games back of the Chicago Sky for the 8th seed and last spot in the playoffs. With 16 games left in the season, Gray and the Dream will have to fight hard to make the postseason.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina's Offensive Line Among Most Improved Among Power 5, Says National Analyst
- South Carolina Set to Host Elite 2026 Cornerback
- South Carolina Recruiting - Defensive Class Reviews
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!