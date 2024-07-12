Gamecocks Offensive Line Target Isaac "Spike" Sowells Jr. Set to Commit
Another day, another Gamecocks target set to make his college decision. With an emphasis on gathering as much talent as possible, Shane Beamer knows winning in the SEC starts in the trenches.
Isaac "Spike" Sowells Jr. is a three-star IOL from Louisville Male High School in Louisville, Kentucky. The 6-foot-2 and 295 pound lineman had an excellent year for the Male Bulldogs in 2023. His efforts on the field earned him first-team all-state honors.
Sowells Jr. released his final top three schools via his twitter on Thursday. Kentucky, South Carolina, and NC State are all in the running for the talented offensive lineman. Sowells Jr. took an official visit to all three schools in June.
Currently South Carolina has some work to do in his commitment as they trail NC State and Kentucky in the race. Sowells Jr. spoke with On3's Steve Wiltfong on his upcoming decision and what factors are in play. One of those being the possibility of staying home.
“The ability to stay home and the amazing coaching staff,” Sowells Jr. said. “Coach Stoops has been there for a long time and I don’t see him ever leaving. The opportunities that are presented when being a home-state kid is also big.”
However NC State Insider, Michael Clark, for 247Sports put in a crystal ball for the Wolfpack to land his services.
Sowells Jr. is set to commit on Thursday July 18 inside Males Auditorium at Louisville Male High School. Gamecocks Digest will give you up to date coverage of the commitment at 5:00 pm.
