How To Watch: Game Two Between the Gamecocks and Panthers
The South Carolina Gamecocks are back home inside Founders Park on Friday for the second of a three game series against Milwaukee.
After a couple quick matchups against Queens and Winthrop, South Carolina welcomed the Milwaukee Panthers to Columbis for a three game series. The Gamecocks won the first game of the series by a 5-2 score, thanks to the bat of Jase Woita.
This is the first ever meeting between the two programs. South Carolina is 5-1 all time against the Horizon League with all five games coming against Wright State. The last of which came in 2017.
How to Watch the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Milwaukee Panthers:
- Gameday: Saturday, February 22nd, 2025
- Game time: 2:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network +
- Location: Founders Park, Columbia, South Carolina
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
ESPN's Dave Weinstein and Grayson Greiner are on the call for each game. The Gamecocks are 6-0 and will look to keep their hot start going during this weekend series. Matthew Becker takes the mound for South Carolina in game two.
