Gamecock Digest

How To Watch: Game Two Between the Gamecocks and Panthers

Alex Joyce

Gamecocks utility Ethan Petry (20) with a double in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional against Florida, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators beat the Gamecocks 4-0 and are headed to the College World Series in Omaha. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023
Gamecocks utility Ethan Petry (20) with a double in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional against Florida, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators beat the Gamecocks 4-0 and are headed to the College World Series in Omaha. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023 / Cyndi Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK

The South Carolina Gamecocks are back home inside Founders Park on Friday for the second of a three game series against Milwaukee.

After a couple quick matchups against Queens and Winthrop, South Carolina welcomed the Milwaukee Panthers to Columbis for a three game series. The Gamecocks won the first game of the series by a 5-2 score, thanks to the bat of Jase Woita.

This is the first ever meeting between the two programs. South Carolina is 5-1 all time against the Horizon League with all five games coming against Wright State. The last of which came in 2017.

How to Watch the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Milwaukee Panthers:

ESPN's Dave Weinstein and Grayson Greiner are on the call for each game. The Gamecocks are 6-0 and will look to keep their hot start going during this weekend series. Matthew Becker takes the mound for South Carolina in game two.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.