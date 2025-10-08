How to Watch the South Carolina Gamecocks Take on the LSU Tigers This Weekend
102,000+ are gearing up to attend Saturday night's action as South Carolina heads into one of the toughest stadiums to play in the country (Tiger Stadium) against LSU. For those not attending the game, worry not. Below is all the information you will need about the game.
Both the Gamecocks and Tigers are coming off of byes this past week. South Carolina is 3-2 on the year with losses to Vanderbilt and Missouri. They will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive on the road. Meanwhile LSU is 4-1 coming off a road loss to Ole Miss two weeks ago. Brian Kelly's squad is looking to right those wrongs and prove that LSU is one of the best teams in the country.
Last season was a thrilling matchup that ultimately saw LSU win 36-33 on the road after the gamecocks failed to convert a game tying field goal as time expired. Both teams look a little different this year, especially defensively.
How to Watch South Carolina vs LSU:
- Gameday: Saturday, October 8th, 2025
- Game time: 7:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- SEC Network Broadcast Team: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (color), and Cole Cubelic (sideline reporter)
- South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
- LSU Broadcast: LSU Sports Radio Network
- Location: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
Weather Report:
Should be a beautiful fall Saturday for this SEC matchup. The Weather Channel is reporting clear skies with a high of 85 and a low of 59.
South Carolina is looking for its first win in Baton Rouge since 1994. LSU owns a 18-2 lead in the all-time series, which doesn't include wins in 2012 and 2015 which were vacated due to recruiting violations during Les Miles' tenure. The Tigers own a seven game winning streak in the series.
On Sunday, we took an early look at this year's matchup. WhileLSU remains the 9.5-point favorite, the Gamecocks have certain matchups they can exploit. Both teams had a bye week to prepare for this game and both understand a loss in this game greatly drops their chances of making the playoffs.
