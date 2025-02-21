LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs Milwuakee Score
The (5-0) South Carolina Gamecocks are back in Founders Park to take on the (1-2) Milwaukee Panthers in a three game weekend series. This is the first ever meetings between the two programs.
South Carolina comes into game one with an unblemished record following a sweep of Sacred Heart and back to back wins over Winthrop and Queens. Milwaukee is looking to rebound after watching the Mercer Bears win two of the three game series last weekend in Macon, Georgia.
The Gamecocks are expected to hand the ball to senior right hander Dylan Eskew for Friday's opening matchup. Eskew was the opening day starter for South Carolina last week where he went through five innings of work giving up one run and striking out a career high nine batters against Sacred Heart.
The Panthers will counter with redshirt junior Gavin Theis. Theis gave up two runs, struck out two, with one walk in a win over the Bears. He will look to put the Panthers back in the win column on Friday.
If you're looking at how to watch Friday's game, we've got you covered here.
Live Scores:
First Inning:
Top:
Bottom:
Gamecocks vs Panthers Preview:
- South Carolina is 4-1 against the Horizon League, with each game coming against Wright State.
- Junior Ethan Petry is 4th all time on the home runs list in Gamecocks History (45)
- The two teams continue the series Saturday afternoon (Feb. 22) at 2 p.m. and conclude on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 23) at 1:30 p.m.
