South Carolina Gamecocks Set Up for Massive Recruiting Week
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set up for a massive week of recruiting.
Things have quieted down for the South Carolina Gamecocks a little bit on the recruiting trail, but they have the opportunity to heat things back up this week. Two massive targets will be announcing their commitments this week, and the Gamecocks are in good standing with both of them.
The first one of the week is four-star safety Tamarion Watkins, who will be announcing his decision on Monday, July 14th. Watkins is rated as the 350th-best player in the country, the 29th-best safety in the class and the eighth-best player in the state of South Carolina, according to composite rankings. He will be deciding between South Carolina, Georgia, Texas A&M and Miami.
The second scheduled commitment of the week will be on Friday of this week, and it's perhaps the biggest commitment of the entire cycle for the Gamecocks. Four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth will be coming off the board. He will be announcing his decision between South Carolina and Auburn.
Duckworth was at one point a South Carolina commit before opening things back up. Auburn and Ole Miss both, at times, felt like the front-runners in his recruitment, but the Gamecocks now seem like the likely landing spot. The Tigers also recently picked up a commitment from quarterback Peyton Falzone.
The Gamecocks currently have 10 players committed to the 2026 class, but by the end of the week, there is a good chance two more names are added to the list.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
- Aiden Harris, DL
- Andrew Harris, LB
- KJ Johnson, DB
- Sequel Patterson, ATH
- Noah Clark, DL
