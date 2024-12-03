Reviewing LaNorris Sellers' First Season as a Starter
LaNorris Sellers has wrapped up his first regular season as the Gamecocks. A slow start, but strong finish details Sellers' first season holding the reins of the Gamecocks offense.
A three star prospect in the 2023 class, Sellers had the physical tools needed to be a dynamic quarterback. What helped the Gamecocks was having Spencer Rattler as the team's starter for 2023. This allowed Sellers to learn from an eventual pro, and it paid off.
It wasn't always pretty. Turnovers were a major concern for the young QB out of Florence, South Carolina. Coming out of the Alabama game, Sellers accounted for 11 total turnovers (seven fumbles and three interceptions). If South Carolina was going to accomplish what it wanted to accomplish, it needed better play from it's young QB.
Since that Alabama game, South Carolina has won six straight games largely on the play from Sellers. With wins over Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Wofford, and Clemson, Sellers had just four total turnovers in that span.
He would finish the remaing six games of the season completing 100/149 (67 percent) of his passes for 1,481 yards and 13 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions. On the ground he added 436 yards and four touchdowns.
Sellers' step up in play helped lead the Gamecocks on a six game winning streak, beating multiple top 25 teams, and on the verge of a playoff spot. Regardless of how the Gamecocks' postseason turns out, they have found their guy at the QB spot going forward.
You Might Also Like:
- Shane Beamer Surpasses Gamecocks Legend Steve Spurrier in Historical Win
- The South Carolina Gamecocks Make Their Case for the College Football Playoff
- Shane Beamer Puts LaNorris Sellers' Name Into the Heisman Mix
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!