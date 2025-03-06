Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Earns 11th Win of the Season; Defeats the Citadel 9-1

The bats come alive as the Gamecocks defeated the Citadel 9-1.

Alex Joyce

Mar 1, 2025; Greenville, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Jake McCoy (23) reacts after striking out a batter against the Clemson Tigers during the top of the fourth inning at Fluor Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA Today Network via Imagn Images
South Carolina has won back-to-back games following a road trip win in Charleston over the Citadel Bulldogs.

After struggling against Clemson, the Gamecocks offense has been revived on Wednesday evening. As a team, South Carolina had 13 hits on 40 at bats (.325). Ethan Petry had a night from the plate going 3-5 with three RBIs a double and a home run. LF Evan Stone also hit a home run tonight for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks sent junior left hander Jarvis Evans Jr. to the mound to start against the Bulldogs. In his third appearance for South Carolina, Evans had his best day so far in a Gamecocks uniform. He threw seven innings, giving up three hits, only one run, and struck out six Bulldog batters. Evans finished with a 1.29 ERA on the evening.

What's up next for the Gamecocks? South Carolina returns home on Friday for a weekend series against Morehead State. First pitch from Founder's Park is set for 7:00 pm (ET) live on SEC Network +. This will be the final three game series for the Gamecocks before beginning SEC play on March 14.

