South Carolina Earns 11th Win of the Season; Defeats the Citadel 9-1
South Carolina has won back-to-back games following a road trip win in Charleston over the Citadel Bulldogs.
After struggling against Clemson, the Gamecocks offense has been revived on Wednesday evening. As a team, South Carolina had 13 hits on 40 at bats (.325). Ethan Petry had a night from the plate going 3-5 with three RBIs a double and a home run. LF Evan Stone also hit a home run tonight for South Carolina.
The Gamecocks sent junior left hander Jarvis Evans Jr. to the mound to start against the Bulldogs. In his third appearance for South Carolina, Evans had his best day so far in a Gamecocks uniform. He threw seven innings, giving up three hits, only one run, and struck out six Bulldog batters. Evans finished with a 1.29 ERA on the evening.
What's up next for the Gamecocks? South Carolina returns home on Friday for a weekend series against Morehead State. First pitch from Founder's Park is set for 7:00 pm (ET) live on SEC Network +. This will be the final three game series for the Gamecocks before beginning SEC play on March 14.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina's Paul Mainieri Speaks on What Gamecocks Need to Fix
- 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers - Which Gamecocks Made Their Mark
- Who Are the Most Overlooked South Carolina Gamecocks Basketball Players of All Time?
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!