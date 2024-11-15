South Carolina Gamecocks vs Missouri: SI Staff Predicts the Outcome of Saturday's Matchup
The (6-3) South Carolina Gamecocks will look to end a five game losing streak at the hands of the Missouri Tigers. Meanwhile the Tigers will be looking to keep their slim playoff hopes alive on the road at Williams-Brice.
South Carolina is back home looking to extend it's two game winning streak. They take on Missouri for the Mayor's Cup on Saturday. Can the Gamecocks get their first win over Missouri in the Shane Beamer era? Or will Missouri keep their recent dominance going over South Carolina?
Here's how the SI Staff for the South Carolina Gamecocks sees this game shaking out:
Alex Joyce: South Carolina 27, Missouri 17
The point spread may not show it, but I do think this is a close game late into the fourth quarter. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer mentioned earlier this week that Missouri has out-physicaled South Carolina in the previous matchups in his tenure. I believe Coach Beamer and the staff will have their team juiced up for this game. Part of this prediction stems from the health of Missouri's star QB. As we sit here on Friday afternoon, Brady Cook remains doubtful and it looks like Drew Pyne will make his second consecutive start. Deep threat Mookie Cooper is also out in this game. I believe the Gamecocks will get after Pyne defensively, and make just enough plays on offense to get the job done against a good Missouri defense.
Fisher Brewer: South Carolina 27, Missouri 17
The game favors the Gamecocks due to key injuries for Missouri, forcing them to rely on their third-string quarterback. Facing one of the top defenses in the country, South Carolina's offense, led by LaNorris Sellers, will need to stay hot. If they can execute and maintain their momentum, the Gamecocks should continue their win streak and secure another top-25 victory to add to their resume.
Brooks Austin: South Carolina 24, Missouri 6
There are few teams hotter in college football right now than the South Carolina Gamecocks. They have a young football team that is creating havoc on defense, and explosive plays on offense. Missouri, on the other hand, is in the midst of some of its toughest offensive stretches. Those struggle-some performances continue this weekend in Columbia.
