Gamecock Digest

South Carolina is Retiring Former Star A'ja Wilson's Jersey

Alex Joyce

Mar 24, 2018; Albany , NY, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward A'ja Wilson (22) looks to pass around Buffalo Bulls forward Summer Hemphill (0) during the first half in the semifinals of the Albany regional of the women's basketball 2018 NCAA Tournament at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2018; Albany , NY, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward A'ja Wilson (22) looks to pass around Buffalo Bulls forward Summer Hemphill (0) during the first half in the semifinals of the Albany regional of the women's basketball 2018 NCAA Tournament at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Greatness was always expected from A'ja Wilson, the former five-star and number player in the class of 2014. However, very rarely do players soar past such lofty expectations. Wilson is one of those all-time greats who is being rewarded in Columbia with her jersey being hung in the rafters.

The former South Carolina star has a laundry list of accomplishments while doning the Gamecocks' uniform: NCAA Champion, four time All-American, three time SEC player of the year, two time SEC Defensive player of the year, 2017-2018 AP Player of the Year, and a Wooden award and Naismith Award winner. Wilson was the first number one overall recruit in South Carolina's history and added to that by becoming the program's first number one overall draft pick in 2018.

The program has already awarded Wilson with a statue to honor her playing career in 2021. Now her name will be seen by future generations of Gamecock players and fans as her jersey hangs in the rafters. The three time WNBA MVP will be honored iin a pregame ceremony on Sunday Feburary 2 against the Auburn Tigers.

Wilson would go on to help South Carolina win its first ever SEC tournament championship in 2015, before helping the program win its first ever national title in 2017. She is the first player ever to win SEC Player of the Year three times and go undefeated in four consecutive SEC tournaments. Wilson is the all time points record holder (2,389) for South Carolina to go along with holding 22 other records at the program.

Tickets are available now for Gamecock fans to prep in advance to see their former star honored.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE