Gamecock Digest

South Carolina LHP Jackson Soucie Enters the Transfer Portal

Alex Joyce

South Carolina kicks off the start of the 2025 Baseball season agasint Sacred Heart.
South Carolina kicks off the start of the 2025 Baseball season agasint Sacred Heart. / South Carolina kicks off the start of the 2025 Baseball season agasint Sacred Heart.

After initially announcing his return to the Gamecocks, South Carolina left handed pitcher Jackson Soucie has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4 left hander joined the Gamecocks as a transfer from Wabash Valley College last offseason. There he was 8-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 70.1 innings pitched for the Warriors.

As a junior in 2025, Soucie appeared in 14 games with five starts. He was 3-1 with 32 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched this season. Soucie's best game came against University of South Carolina Upstate on Apr 8 where he threw 3.1 scoreless innings with a season high five strikeouts.

Soucie took to X to thank Gamecock nation. He will have one more year of eligibility remaining.

Soucie's entrance into the portal marks the 16th Gamecock to enter the portal since June 2. He joins infielder Henry Kaczmar, pitcher Brendan Sweeney, pitcher Ryder Garino, catcher Max Kaufer, pitcher Eli Jerzembeck, pitcher Tyler Pitzer, infielder (INF) Nolan Nawrocki, pitcher Eddie Copper III, OF/DH Jase Woita, INF Will Tippett, pitcher Wyatt Evans, pitcher Roman Kimball, outfielder (OF) Tyler June, and INF Cayden Gasken, and catcher Ryan Bakes.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published |Modified
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.