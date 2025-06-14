South Carolina LHP Jackson Soucie Enters the Transfer Portal
After initially announcing his return to the Gamecocks, South Carolina left handed pitcher Jackson Soucie has entered the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-4 left hander joined the Gamecocks as a transfer from Wabash Valley College last offseason. There he was 8-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 70.1 innings pitched for the Warriors.
As a junior in 2025, Soucie appeared in 14 games with five starts. He was 3-1 with 32 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched this season. Soucie's best game came against University of South Carolina Upstate on Apr 8 where he threw 3.1 scoreless innings with a season high five strikeouts.
Soucie took to X to thank Gamecock nation. He will have one more year of eligibility remaining.
Soucie's entrance into the portal marks the 16th Gamecock to enter the portal since June 2. He joins infielder Henry Kaczmar, pitcher Brendan Sweeney, pitcher Ryder Garino, catcher Max Kaufer, pitcher Eli Jerzembeck, pitcher Tyler Pitzer, infielder (INF) Nolan Nawrocki, pitcher Eddie Copper III, OF/DH Jase Woita, INF Will Tippett, pitcher Wyatt Evans, pitcher Roman Kimball, outfielder (OF) Tyler June, and INF Cayden Gasken, and catcher Ryan Bakes.
