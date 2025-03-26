South Carolina Loses First Midweek Game of the Season; Falls 13-8 to North Carolina
South Carolina baseball falls to the North Carolina Tar Heels in a midweek neutral site matchup in Charlotte.
The Gamecocks jumped out to an early 2-0 lead to start the game. After being down 3-1, North Carolina would respond with seven runs over the next three frames to jump ahead. South Carolina fought back to tie the game, but unfortunately couldn't keep the offense going in the final two innings as North Carolina came away with the 13-8 victory in Charlotte.
RF Ethan Petry's solo blast in the first inning of Tuesday's game gave him 50 home runs in his Gamecock's career. Petry is now just 12 home runs away from passing Justin Smoak for South Carolina's all time home run list.
The Gamecocks have now lost four consecutive games after falling to the Tar Heels on Tuesday night, and unfortunately for South Carolina the schedule doesn't lighten up. Back home under the bright lights of Founders Park, the Gamecocks welcome the number one ranked Tennessee Volunteers for a three game series.
Tennesee comes into the weekend holding a four game winning streak over South Carolina dating back to the 2023 season. This will the second straight three game series against one of the top three teams in college baseball.
