Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Offensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal

South Carolina loses IOL Jakai Moore to the transfer portal.

Alex Joyce

Nov 5, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Jakai Moore (55) and offensive lineman Vershon Lee (53) celebrate being bowl eligible after a win against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Jakai Moore (55) and offensive lineman Vershon Lee (53) celebrate being bowl eligible after a win against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Another Gamecocks has entered their name into the transfer portal. Seventh year offensive lineman Jakai Moore announced his decision to enter the portal on Thursday.

Jakai Moore will find a new home next season after spending his first six years in Columbia. Moore joined the Gamecocks as a member of the 2019 class. He saw action for three games as a true freshman for then head coach Will Muschamp.

Over the last six seasons, Moore appeared in 44 games, making 28 starts. He was slated to be in the mix for a starting role in 2024 before undergoing surgery for a season ending shoulder injury back in September.

After his season ending injury, Moore applied for and was granted a medical redshirt from the NCAA, allowing him to play one more season of college ball. Here's the breakdown of his eligibility.

2019: Redshirt freshman year
2020: Covid year
2021: Appeared in nine games
2022: Appeared in 13 games
2023: Appeared in 11 games
2024: Medical redshirt

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.