South Carolina Picks Up Back to Back Wins Over Ole Miss

Gamecocks on a roll following 7-2 win over Ole Miss.

Alex Joyce

Mar 1, 2025; Greenville, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Jake McCoy (23) reacts after striking out a batter against the Clemson Tigers during the top of the fourth inning at Fluor Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA Today Network via Imagn Images
South Carolina defeats the 11th ranked Ole Miss in back to back games following tonight's 7-2 win over the Rebels.

After what was known as the "Brandon Stone Game" on Thursday, sophomore Jake McCoy had an extremely impressive performance in game two to help the Gamecocks grab back to back wins in the series.

McCoy had his best start of the season on Friday. The young lefty threw just over six innings giving up one run, on three hits, and struck out seven Rebel batters in the win. Relievers Caleb Jones and Ashton Crowther finished the remaining two and two thirds innings giving up only one run and one hit.

Center fielder Nathan Hall and right fielder Ethan Petry led the way offensively for the Gamecocks. The two outfielders combined for four hits on seven plate appearance. Hall drove in three RBIs off a home run in the second and a single in the eighth.

South Carolina now has the opportunity to sweep Ole Miss in Saturday's finale. The Gamecocks have yet to announce a starter on the mound, but will hope to continue to ride its dominant pitching in this series.

