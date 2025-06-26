South Carolina Safety Target Tamarion Watkins Sets Commitment Day
Recruiting season is heating up and the Gamecocks have a few prospects set to make their decisions in the coming weeks. One of those players is four-star safety Tamarion Watkins who announced he will be making his decision on July 14.
Tamarion Watkins is a 6-foot-3.5 and 199 safety out of Rock Hill, South Carolina. Rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports' composite rankings, he coming off a strong junior season that saw him finish with the following stat line: 75 total tackles, 8 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 6 PBU's, 1 forced fumble, 1 blocked punt, and 111 all purpose yards.
South Carolina needs to add depth to its safety room for 2026 and Watkins certainly provides that and more. He is among the top 400 recruits in the 2026 cycle, 7th best in South Carolina.
Currently the Gamecocks are sitting at the 66th best class in the country this cycle. There are only eight commits so far in the class, but as summer recruiting heats up, that is expected to change.
Watkins announced his commitment day on his X account. He will choose between South Carolina, Texas A&M, and others on July 14 at Northwestern High School. Stay with us for all recruiting updates as soon as they happen.
