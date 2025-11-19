South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina: How-To-Watch, Kickoff Time, and More
Kickoff is just a few days away from Columbia, South Carolina, between the Gamecocks and Chanticleers. South Carolina comes in looking to end a five game losing streak and finish the season on a positive note. Here's everything you need to know to watch the action on Saturday evening.
The final two games of the 2025 season are here for the South Carolina Gamecocks as they return home to finish out the year. Coastal Carolina is the Salute The Troops game, which South Carolina is undefeated in during the Shane Beamer era (Wofford, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee). This game is an opportunity for the program and fans to thank those who have served our country.
Coastal Carolina is a 6-4 football team and 3-1 in their last four games. In three of their four losses this season, Coastal failed to score more than seven points, averaging 4.6 points per game in those losses.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina:
- Gameday: Saturday, November 22nd, 2025
- Game time: 4:15 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
Weather Report:
Appears to be a beautiful day come kickoff time in Columbia. While some showers are possible, it is looking like a partly cloudy day with a high of 79 degrees and a low of 54 degrees, according to the Weather Channel.
This will be the third ever meeting between the two in-state schools. South Carolina is 2-0 in the all-time series (2013 and 2018). In the last matchup between the two schools, Jake Bently threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns. Rico Dowdle was the team's leading rusher with 105 yards and a score. Overall South Carolina outgained Coastal Carolina that day 557 yards to to 238 and won the turnover battle (1-0) on the way to a 45-19 victory in Columbia.
South Carolina remains the favorite at 23.5-points. Whle unable to make postseason play, a win here and next week could give the Gamecocks momentum heading into the offseason.
