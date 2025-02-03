Gamecock Digest

Three Key Areas Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers Must Improve on in 2025

Alex Joyce

Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) throws a pass against the Wofford Terriers in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Entering 2024 the South Carolina Gamecocks had a lot of questions surrounding the quarterback spot following the departure of Spencer Rattler, but by the end of the 2024 campaign, LaNorris Sellers became a household name around the country. Question is how can Sellers take the next step in year two.

Sellers will almost certainly be on many Heisman shortlists entering 2025, but to end up in New York and lead South Carolina to a College Football Playoff appearance, he'll have to improve in three key areas.

1) Be More Consistent in the Passing Game

Sellers had a lot of highs in his first year as the Gamecocks starter. He ended the regular season on a six game winning streak with the following numbers: completing 100/149 (67 percent) of his passes for 1,481 yards and 13 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions. There were no super low lows after the Old Dominion game for Sellers, but where he can develop more is going through his progressions and hitting open receivers downfield. At times Sellers was quick to scramble if his first couple reads weren't there, and while he is obviously elite as a runner, those shots downfield are there for your explosive receivers to make plays. Turning a 5 yard run into a potential 15+ yard play downfield, could send this offense into orbit in 2025. SI's Brooks Austin details some of those plays in his breakdown here.

2) Limit Turnovers

Turnovers are a killer to any offensive drive and this was a struggle for Sellers in 2024. He finished the year with 7 interceptions and was attributed with 11 fumbles. 18 total turnovers is never a stat you want next to your name as a quarterback. Sellers will need to cut that number down in order to help the Gamecocks offense take the next step under Mike Shula.

3) Taking Full Command of the Offense in Year Two

Entering 2024 Sellers met with the media to discuss what he felt he needed to improve on as the Gamecocks quarterback. Here's what the young signal caller said: "Something I can work on is probably just the smaller things. The fundamentals of it. Staying calm in the pocket." In 2025 Sellers will have have a full season of starting under his belt and with that the fundamentals should get better and better. Now with new offensive coordinator Mike Shula in the fold and a lot of defensive talent heading out of the door, Sellers will be asked to carry the Gamecocks to new hieghts. If he is able to take control of the offense, making checks at the line, putting his guys into the right position, reading defenses, etc., South Carolina could have one of the best units in the country in 2025.

