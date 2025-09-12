What Would a Win Over Vanderbilt Mean for South Carolina in 2025?
Entering the 2025 season, the South Carolina Gamecocks had their eyes set on the 2025 College Football Playoff and competing for a national title. Now sitting at 2-0 on the year and SEC play on the horizon, what would moving to 3-0 against Vanderbilt mean for South Carolina's goals this season?
First off, a win on Saturday would be South Carolina's first 3-0 start for the first time since 2012. That season the ole ball coach, Steve Spurrier, was still patrolling the sidelines fresh off an 11 win season, the first of three straight. That team was led by star quarterback Connor Shaw and guys like defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney, defensive back D.J. Swearinger, linebacker Shaq Wilson, wide receiver Ace Sanders, and much more former talented Gamecocks.
That year the schedule was relatively light for South Carolina to start out those first three games. They included Vanderbilt, East Carolina, and UAB. That squad would also go on to start 6-0 with a win over top-10 Georgia at home.
This year's three game schedule is a little tougher. The Gamecocks had a neutral site game in Atlanta, Georgia, against Virginia Tech, a home matchup against South Carolina State, and now another matchup against Vanderbilt at home. And this isn't the same Vanderbilt team that SEC teams used to sharpie in as a win. This one can pose a lot of problems.
If South Carolina comes away with a win on Saturday, they would be 1-0 in conference play and have everything in front of them. Realistically if Vanderbilt were to upset Shane Beamer's Gamecocks, the team can still accomplish all its goals, it just becomes that much tougher when you face LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss later on.
A win on Saturday helps Shane Beamer and company make a big statement against a good Vanderbilt team. And it shows they are taking the next step towards a playoff appearance at the end of the year.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: