Will the Gamecocks have a First Rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The 2025 NFL Draft is nearly hear and many former South Carolina Gamecocks will look to hear their names called throughout draft weekend. But which of the Gamecock prospects could find their name called in the first round? Is there a chance multiple do or none at all?
The 2025 NFL Draft is slated to begin in less than two weeks. Round one of the draft will start on Thursday April 24, with rounds two and three following on Friday April 25, and rounds four through seven concluding on Saturday April 26.
South Carolina is sending 11 former players to the highly anticpated event. For a quick refresher on who is heading to Green Bay, Wisconsin for the draft, here is a list of the 11 Gamecocks.
- Raheim Sanders, RB
- Joshua Simon, TE
- Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
- Tonka Hemingway, DL
- DeAndre Jules, DL
- Kyle Kennard, DL
- TJ Sanders, DL
- Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
- Bam Martin-Scott, LB
- Nick Emmanwori, DB
- O'Donnell Fortune, DB
There are a lot of talented players from Columbia, South Carolina looking to find their home in the NFL, but which could go in the first round? How many, if at all, will learn their fate on the first night of the draft?
Nick Emmanwori
Let's start with the obvious here. Depending on which mock draft and NFL Draft board you see, Nick Emmanwori is either the first or second safety graded in the class in most cases. He has been mocked anywhere from the low 20s to the beginning of the second round. Emmanwori has all the physical traits NFL teams covet at the next level. But with the draft being loaded defensively, the question is will other teams value Emmanwori early or try to grab him late.
Beyong Emmanwori stands defensive tackle TJ Sanders and edge Kyle Kennard. Teams seem to be enamored with Sanders' pass rush capabilities up then middle, and Kennard's relentless motor on the edge. However both players are projected to go between the middle of the second and third rounds.
While there are some talented Gamecocks in this draft, it appears only Emmanwori will go in the first round. Or we see a run on South Carolina plaers from the second to the third round.
