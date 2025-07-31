Williams-Brice Stadium Named One of the Loudest Environments in College Football
One Wednesday, the loudest stadiums, by decibel, for 2024 were released and Williams-Brice Stadium came in at tied for second in the rankings with 133.6 decibels, per On3 Sports.
From the beginning of Sandstorm and fans waving their towels to the last whistle, Gamecock fans have turned Williams-Brice Stadium into one of the best environments in all of college football. This should come as no surprise to those who have ever been to a game inside Willy-B, especially last season, but now what has been one of the most underrated environments in the game is finally getting the recognition it deserves. Here's how Carter Bahns of 247 Sports described the stadium prior to the 2024 season:
"It is a crowded group at the top (of the SEC), but it is one in which the Gamecocks belong. Williams-Brice Stadium is a gem and accounts for some of the best game day traditions with the team running out to the theme from "2001: A Space Odyssey" and "Sandstorm" hyping up the crowd before kickoffs. South Carolina has a fanbase that keeps that energy rolling from start to finish."
One of the best examples, and likely when Williams-Brice reached 133.6 decibels, was on this run here by running back Raheim Sanders against Missouri last season. The Gamecocks were down 30-27 with just :22 seconds left in the game. Trying to get better field goal position, Sanders took a great screen pass play call, broke through five Tiger defenders, and scored the game winning touchdown. As someone who was covering that game, it was one of the loudest plays I experienced last fall.
South Carolina home slate in 2025 includes South Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Alabama, Coastal Carolina, and Clemson. Should be once again one of the loudest stadiums in the sport this fall.
