Syracuse Athletics Weekend Recap
Michael McAllister
Syracuse Athletics had a busy weekend with four different programs in action. The football, men's basketball and women's ice hockey programs all had home games, while women's basketball opened their season on the road. Here is a look back at each.
Syracuse Men's Basketball 85 Bryant 84
Syracuse Escapes Bryant in Season Opener
Sidibe to Get MRI on Leg After Injury
Box Score: Syracuse 85 Bryant 84
Three Takeaways from Syracuse's Season Opening Win Over Bryant
Boeheim: That Game Never Should've Happened
Bryant Head Coach Jared Grasso Rips Syracuse, Boeheim
Defense Shows Improvement in Second Half
Syracuse Football 29 NC State 36
Syracuse Offense Stalls in Fourth Quarter as NC State Tops Orange
Disastrous Final Sequence Thwarts Syracuse's Comeback
Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Loss to NC State
Taj Harris Near Masterpiece Overshadowed by End of Game Sequence
Syracuse Women's Basketball 50 Stony Brook 39
Mangakahia Shines in First Game Back Since Beating Cancer
Mangakahia Discusses 'Emotional' Return
Syracuse Ice Hockey 7 RIT 1
Recap: Syracuse Opens Conference Play with Big Win
Syracuse's Second Matchup with RIT Cancelled Due to COVID-19
What's Next
Syracuse football has their regular season final this coming Saturday against second ranked Notre Dame. The Irish are looking to win their final two games to advance to the ACC Championship Game while Syracuse is looking to snap a seven game losing streak.
Syracuse men's basketball faces Niagara in the Dome on Thursday. Syracuse is looking to start the season 2-0, while Niagara head coach is former Syracuse quarterback Greg Paulus.
The women's basketball program has its home opener on Wednesday against Lincoln as they also are looking to start the season 2-0.