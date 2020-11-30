Syracuse Athletics Weekend Recap

Syracuse Athletics had a busy weekend with four different programs in action. The football, men's basketball and women's ice hockey programs all had home games, while women's basketball opened their season on the road. Here is a look back at each.

Syracuse Men's Basketball 85 Bryant 84

Syracuse Escapes Bryant in Season Opener

Sidibe to Get MRI on Leg After Injury

Box Score: Syracuse 85 Bryant 84

Three Takeaways from Syracuse's Season Opening Win Over Bryant

Boeheim: That Game Never Should've Happened

Bryant Head Coach Jared Grasso Rips Syracuse, Boeheim

Defense Shows Improvement in Second Half

Syracuse Football 29 NC State 36

Syracuse Offense Stalls in Fourth Quarter as NC State Tops Orange

Disastrous Final Sequence Thwarts Syracuse's Comeback

Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Loss to NC State

Taj Harris Near Masterpiece Overshadowed by End of Game Sequence

Syracuse Women's Basketball 50 Stony Brook 39

Mangakahia Shines in First Game Back Since Beating Cancer

Mangakahia Discusses 'Emotional' Return

Syracuse Ice Hockey 7 RIT 1

Recap: Syracuse Opens Conference Play with Big Win

Syracuse's Second Matchup with RIT Cancelled Due to COVID-19

What's Next

Syracuse football has their regular season final this coming Saturday against second ranked Notre Dame. The Irish are looking to win their final two games to advance to the ACC Championship Game while Syracuse is looking to snap a seven game losing streak.

Syracuse men's basketball faces Niagara in the Dome on Thursday. Syracuse is looking to start the season 2-0, while Niagara head coach is former Syracuse quarterback Greg Paulus.

The women's basketball program has its home opener on Wednesday against Lincoln as they also are looking to start the season 2-0.