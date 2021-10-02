Syracuse at Florida State Game Day Central

Syracuse travels south to Tallahassee to face the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange's ACC opener. Here is everything you need to prepare for the game.

Live Game Thread

Twitter Updates

How to Watch Syracuse at Florida State

Syracuse at Florida State Predictions

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 8: Previewing Florida State

Three Keys to Syracuse Victory

Players to Watch: Syracuse at Florida State

Justin Barron Discusses Position Switch, FSU

Behind Enemy Lines: Florida State (Scouting Report)

Cody Roscoe Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Dino Babers Discusses QB Battle

Syracuse Football Depth Chart vs Florida State

Unsung Heroes Through Syracuse's First Four Games

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany. The Orange followed that up with a 24-21 win over Liberty.

Florida State has started the season 0-4, has also used two quarterbacks and has a lost fo FCS Jacksonville State. The Seminoles have given up big plays through the air and struggled to take care of the football.