2027 Keystone State WR recaps Syracuse visit: ‘It was a good experience'

One of the top 2027 prospects is Johnstown (PA) Richland wide receiver Arnold Mugerwa.

He is rated three stars by 247Sports and the No. 416 overall prospect in his class and the No. 13 Keystone State recruit.

Mugerwa's offer sheet includes Cincinnati, Duke, Maryland, Michigan State, NC State, Syracuse and Texas A&M, among others. He’s also set official visits to Rutgers (June 5) and Virginia Tech (June 19).

Syracuse hosted Mugerwa for spring practice

The Orange is one program that has been in consistent touch and is working toward getting on his OV list as well.

In the meantime, Mugerwa was in Central New York for a visit in March to take in spring practice.

“Overall, the visit was a good experience,” Mugerwa said to The Juice Online.

On the visit, he met many of the coaches, but the two he spoke with the most were head coach Fran Brown and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis.

“We were talking about setting up a OV in the summer,” Mugerwa said.

Mugerwa recaps his SU visit

Aside from meeting with the coaches, Mugerwa got to see the facilities, tour campus and see a practice session.

"I thought the practice up close was great,” Mugerwa said. “Really high intensity and a good chance to see what Syracuse is all about.”

Brown’s team went 3-9 in 2025, and he has vowed significant improvement this coming season. He’s retooled his roster and coaching staff, and the intensity of the practices have reflected that.

The Orange has also discussed how Mugerwa would fit in the SU system. The Orange’s passing attack led the nation in 2024, and was leading through four games of 2025 until quarterback Steve Angeli’s injury.

Mugerwa discusses his recruitment

Mugerwa said that five schools and standing out to him.

"My current schools would be Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Cincinnati, and Texas A&M not in any specific order,” Mugerwa said.

He also has a timeline on when he plans on picking a college.

"I plan on announcing where I’m going to commit around May to July but things could change,” Mugerwa said.

Whoever ultimately lands him will get a productive receiver who understands his craft.

Said Mugerwa: "I would say I’m a deep threat type of receiver with some route runner traits."

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