Texas A&M Aggies Favored To Win 2025 College World Series Per Coaches Poll
Preseason No. 1. A new head coach that the players are very familiar with. A return of many of their star players from 2024.
Things seem to be smooth sailing for the Texas A&M Aggies to head back to Omaha, and this time come back to College Station with a trophy.
And in a poll containing 50 NCAA coaches, that seems to be a mutual agreement.
In the poll, a staggering 82 percent of the coaches polled said that the Texas A&M Aggies would be the ones dogpiling at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha come June 2025.
An additional six percent said the LSU Tigers would win, and four percent believe that the Tennessee Volunteers would repeat as College World Series Champions.
As mentioned before, the Aggies returned much of their stars from the 2024 team. Jace LaViolette, Gavin Grahovac, and Hayden Schott had originally entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after the loss to the Volunteers, but returned to team shortly after the hiring of head coach Michael Earley.
Ace pitcher Ryan Prager was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft but chose to forgo his professional opportunity to return to College Station and finish what the team started last summer.
Outfielder Caden Sorrell and infielder Kaeden Kent are also among many returning to Aggieland for the 2025 season.
In addition to the returning stars, Coach Earley also snatched up first baseman/outfielder Gavin Kash from the Texas Tech Red Raiders as well as pitcher Myles Patton thanks to the transfer portal.
The Aggies will begin their Omaha revenge tour next Friday when they welcome the Elon Phoenix to Blue Bell Park.
Here is the complete results of the coaches poll:
Texas A&M Aggies - 82%
LSU Tigers - 6%
Virginia Cavaliers - 4%
Tennessee Volunteers - 4%
Clemson Tigers - 2%
North Carolina Tar Heels - 2%
