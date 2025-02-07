Two Texas A&M Aggies Projected in First Round of NFL Mock Draft
With still a few weeks to go until the NFL Scouting Combine, it remains early in the NFL Draft process. This means that the current batch of mock drafts aren't set to be the most accurate, especially when compared to the final batch of mocks that surface in the days right before the three-day draft/
However, as of right now, it looks like the Texas A&M Aggies could have as many as two players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, at least according to the latest mock drom NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.
No. 19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nic Scourton, EDGE
He may not have as high of an upside or even the eye-popping measurables as his teammate Shemar Stewart. But the former Purdue transfer does have proven production. Over his 37-game college career, Scourton finished with 17 sacks, 109 tackles, and 31 for a loss.
And at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds the Aggies edge rusher has the experience of playing with his hand in the dirt and standing up, which with his body type could be appealing to NFL teams.
No. 23: Green Bay Packers, Shemar Stewart, DL
Stewart may end up being one of the more controversial first-round selections in this year's class. Despite having impressive measurables at 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds, the production didn't follow him at College Station. In three years he tallied just 4.5 sacks in his career.
Yet, with his freakish traits, Stewart still finds himself in the first-round conversation. After a standout week at the Senior Bowl, Stewart's stock could continue to rise with an impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine.
