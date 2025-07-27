All Aggies

Jace LaViolette's Cleveland Guardians Contract Details Revealed

The former Texas A&M standout has inked his rookie deal.

DJ Burton

Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) reacts after hitting a triple during the fourth inning against the Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Former Texas A&M baseball star Jace LaViolette’s MLB dreams came true when he was selected with the 27th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. 

LaViolette’s college achievements were cultivated in a No. 1 overall pick prediction but slowly fell from his top spot as the Aggies’ nightmare of a season unfolded. 

With LaViolette’s contract details with the Cleveland Guardians emerging, it is clear they still see him as a player worthy of top-pick money. 

Inside Jace LaViolette’s deal with the Guardians

LaViolette was selected with the 27th pick, which has a slot value of $3,382,600. He signed for $4 million over one year. His preseason hype combined with his proven track record over the past three seasons likely played a role in the Guardians’ decision to value him higher than market price. LaViolette’s contract is the biggest of three over-slot deals tendered to first-round picks, according to MLB Pipeline senior writer Jim Callis on X. 

The deal shows that the Guardians believe in LaViolette and want him to be a contributing part of the team, especially after it was revealed that the southpaw slugger would not suit up for a minor league affiliate for the rest of the season due to complications with the hand injury he sustained in the SEC Tournament. 

“He ended up having a follow-up procedure at the end of the season once it concluded,” Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said in a recent press conference. “It’ll just depend upon his timeframe and how his rehab goes. We’ll hopefully have a little bit more information. He’s actually going to be out in Arizona at some point. We have to do his entrance physical first. That’ll give us a better indication of what the expected timeline would be.”

In his three seasons with the Maroon and White, LaViolette recorded 194 hits on a .285 batting average, 202 RBI, 68 home runs and even set the record for most homers all-time by a Texas A&M player in 2025.

Despite his off-year in his last season in Aggieland, LaViolette is expected to be a major addition through his impressive power and web abilities. If LaViolette can get back to his sophomore season form, he could easily make a case for steal of the draft. 

LaViolette’s contract situation was a stark contrast to the other first-round Texas A&M pick from this year’s draft cycle. Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Shemar Stewart signed his rookie contract this week after a holdout that spanned months. 

Texas A&M fans will get a chance to see LaViolette’s new squad August 22-25 when the Guardians travel to Arlington to play the Texas Rangers.

