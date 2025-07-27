Jace LaViolette's Cleveland Guardians Contract Details Revealed

Jace Laviolette signs w/@CleGuardians for $4 million (slot 27 value = $3,382,600), biggest over-slot deal (one of three) in 1st rd. @AggieBaseball OF, impressive combination of physicality (6-6/230) & athleticism, huge raw power, solid speed & arm strength. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/cLzd0OHjRn