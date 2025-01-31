Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Unveil New Uniforms For 2025 Season
Opening Day for the preseason No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies is just around the corner, and the 12th Man is anxious to see what the team does this year after the tremendous amount of success that came their way last year.
The Aggies made it to Omaha for the second time in three years, finishing just short of a College World Series title to Tony Vitello and the Tennessee Volunteers. The Aggies took the first game of the series, but couldn't snatch another win from the Vols as they saw the title slowly fade away.
Not even 24 hours after the loss, the team received even more heartbreaking news as then-head coach Jim Schlossnagle was announced as the new head coach for the Texas Longhorns.
Fast forward to now, and the Aggies have regained a majority of the superstar power they had in 2024 and are now under new (and some might say better) leadership under head coach Michael Earley, their hitting coach from last year.
For a team that's as red-hot as Texas A&M, you would think that some clean uniforms are in store for the College World Series runners-up.
And you would be correct.
Wednesday afternoon, the Texas A&M Baseball X page unveiled new uniforms with the caption, "Coming to Olsen Field this season."
The video shows a cream-ish-colored Adidas jersey with "Aggies" in the classic script writing with a gold outline on the team's name.
The number underneath is gold with a maroon outline, and same with the number on the back of the player's jersey.
Needless to say, the team is ready to finish what they started in Nebraska last summer.
