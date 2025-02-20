Texas A&M Baseball Changes Start Time vs. Cal Poly
The Texas A&M Aggies baseball program continues to make on-the-fly changes to their early-season schedule.
The team announced that the start time for Friday's series opener against Cal Poly has been moved up to 4 p.m. CT due to incliment weather. The statement says that Saturday's (2 p.m.) and Sunday's (1 p.m.) games are both still slated to start on time.
No. 1 Texas A&M is just one of many teams across the country that has been impacted by weather over the past few days. The Aggies cancelled Tuesday's game against McNeese due to inclement weather. Shortly after, the Texas Longhorns announced that their midweek game against the Houston Cougars would also be cancelled entirely after the start time had been moved.
With the announcemnt of the McNeese cancellation, Texas A&M also said that fans who purchased tickets for a game that isn't rescheduled can exchange it for a future home game.
"If you purchased a single game ticket from the 12th Man Foundation and that game is canceled and not rescheduled, the original ticket may be exchanged for a ticket to a future regular season baseball home game, subject to availability," Texas A&M announced.
The top-ranked Aggies are 3-0 so far this season following a series sweep over the Elon Phoenix and will look to keep things rolling against Cal Poly, barring another weather delay.
