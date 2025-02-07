All Aggies

Texas A&M Board of Regents Approves Baseball Facility Project

The Texas A&M Aggies will see even more improvements in the near future.

Jon Alfano

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M celebrates after sweeping Oregon in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional series at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M celebrates after sweeping Oregon in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional series at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It's a good day for the Texas A&M Aggies' baseball team.

On Thursday, the Texas A&M Board of Regents approved a $28.3 million renovation for the player development facilities at Blue Bell Park, the Aggies' home stadium. The new facility will include new batting cages and pitching lab, sports medicine facilities, strength and conditioning spaces, new player locker rooms, support lockers for staff and student managers, and coaches' lockers.

“The new player development facilities will not only play a major role in developing players, but also in recruiting,” Aggies head coach Michael Earley said, per TexAgs. “I believe we have the best game atmosphere in the country, and now we will have the best player development facilities to match it, making Texas A&M the premier place to play college baseball.”

Texas A&M Aggies celebrate winning the Super Regional over Oregon
Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M celebrates after sweeping Oregon in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional series at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Currently, the A&M System's FY 2025-29 plan includes $80 million for the Blue Bell Park renovation project. The baseball player development center cost will be added on to the plan as an amendment. An additional $2.83 million in pre-construction costs would be added as well. The estimated annual debt service would come in at just over $5.77 million.

The project would also replace the current playing field and lighting at Blue Bell Park.

Initial approval for the renovation project came in November of 2022, with a FY 2025 start date and budget of $60 million. In May of 2024, the Board of Regents voted to expand the budget to $80 million while pushing the start date back to FY 2026. The university is expected to break ground on the project after the Aggies' 2025 season concludes.

The Aggies, the No. 1 team in many preseason rankings, open the season at home against Elon on Feb. 14, but even as they chase a College World Series title, there will be plenty of excitement in the background.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

MORE: Eight Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Games Chosen For National Broadcast

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies to Receive Five-Star IOL Lamar Brown on Official Visit

MORE: Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms

MORE: "No Choice But To Respond!" Buzz Williams Confident In Player Turnaround vs. Sooners

MORE: Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Manny Obaseki Question

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Home/Baseball