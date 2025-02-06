SEC Coaches Select Texas A&M Aggies To Win Conference Title
Just a couple of days after a poll of 50 NCAA coaches listed the No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies as the overwhelming favorite to win the 2025 College World Series, a panel of the 16 SEC coaches selected Michael Earley's squad to win the SEC Championship and also named six Texas A&M players to the All-SEC team.
In the conference championship vote, Texas A&M was the favorite with 10 votes, the Arkansas Razorbacks received three votes from the coaches, and the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and reigning World Series Champions, the Tennessee Volunteers each received one vote.
The Volunteers were predicted to finish as runner-up, followed by Arkansas, LSU, and Florida.
In addition to the conference championship favoritism, infielder Gavin Grahovac, outfielder Jace LaViolette, designated hitter Hayden Schott, and left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager were all named to the preseason All-SEC first team.
Second baseman Ryan Henseler and outfielder Caden Sorrell were named to the second team, tying them with the Tennessee Volunteers for the most selections.
Grahovac, the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year, boasted a .298 batting average as the Aggie leadoff man and set the Texas A&M freshman record for home runs (23), breaking the record formally set by Grahovac's teammate, Jace LaViolette.
Speaking of LaViolette, the anticipated No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, he was a cornerstone of the 2024 Texas A&M batting lineup, leading the team with 29 home runs and 78 RBIs. He was named a first-team All-American by multiple baseball publications.
Prager emerged as the Aggies' ace during 2024 with a 9-1 record in 19 starts. He struck out 124 batters and only walked 20 of them, the first time since 2021 that an Aggie pitcher had surpassed 100 strikeouts.
Schott, the most recently named "12th Man" of the team, excelled in his first season in College Station after his transfer, with his clutch bat and humorous presence quickly making him a fan favorite amongst the Aggie fans.
The Aggies open their season next Friday against the Elon Phoenix at Blue Bell Park in College Station.
