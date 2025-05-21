Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Postponed Due To Inclement Weather
Mother Nature has made yet another appearance in the college baseball world.
Due to inclement weather anticipated in the Hoover area, the first-round game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium has been postponed until tomorrow morning 9:30 AM.
If the Aggies are victorious tomorrow morning, their next game will be against the Auburn Tigers on Thursday morning at 11:00 AM.
The Aggies are looking to have the tournament performance of a lifetime in order to revitalize their playoff hopes as return to the College World Series in Omaha.
The Bulldogs will look to build some momentum in their own right and trend towards Omaha in hopes of their second College World Series championship this decade after going an even .500 in conference play this season.
The Aggies and Bulldogs never faced off in the regular season in 2025, but the Bulldogs did defeat the Aggies in the first round of last year's SEC Tournament, which was won by the eventual national champions, the Tennessee Volunteers.
Unlike last year, however, the Aggie baseball cannot afford to fall apart in the SEC Tournament; it's their only shot at making it back into the playoff picture.