Texas A&M Aggies Baseball vs. Alabama SEC Opening Weekend: How to Watch, Preview

The Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide square off against one another in the opening weekend of SEC play.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies second baseman Kaeden Kent drives in two runs with a single against the Tennessee Volunteers
Texas A&M Aggies second baseman Kaeden Kent drives in two runs with a single against the Tennessee Volunteers / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Texas A&M Aggies are entering SEC play after a less than stellar pre-conference performance, going 10-6 and dropping from No. 1 in the country all the way down to No. 19.

However, thanks to the strength of the SEC, the Aggies will have a chance to get back on track, beginning with their conference opening weekend against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday.

Alabama (17-1) is off to a torrid pace so far this season, 17-1with their lone loss coming in the final game of a three-game series against Presbyterian in Tuscaloosa.

The Tide are led by the group of Justin Lebron, Will Hodo, Richie Bonomolo Jr. and Kade Snell, the latter three of whom are all hitting over .400 from the plate this season. While Jason Torres, Bryce Fowler, and Brennen Norton are all hitting over .300 as well. Lebron leads the Tide in home runs with 11, and also leads the way with 43 RBI already this season, while hitting .380 from the plate.

Justin Lebron hits a three-run homer against Jacksonville State at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Justin Lebron hits a three-run homer against Jacksonville State at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Riley Quick has been the Tide's most effective starting pitcher this season, sitting with a 1.76 ERA and a 4-0 record. Aggies right-hander Ryan Prager will take the mound on Friday night for Texas A&M, while Alabama will start left-hander Zane Adams, who is 3-0 in four appearances with a 3.44 ERA..

Alabama is also led by head coach Rob Vaughn, who is in his second year with the program. Last season, Vaughn led the Tide to the NCAA Tournament, and a 33-24 overall record, including a series win over the eventual national champion Tennessee Volunteers.

Here is how to watch Texas A&M's matchup with the Tide:

WHAT: No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, TX

WHEN: Tuesday, March 14-16, 2025, 6:00 p.m. CST

HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network

HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190

