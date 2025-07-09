Texas A&M Loses Pitcher Luke Jackson to In-State Program
After a rocky first season under head coach Michael Earley, many would have expected the first-year skipper to get canned after missing the postseason with the loaded roster he was handed.
Instead, much like when he was initially hired, the players rallied around Earley and made it clear that if he was staying, they would stay. While the sentiment was pretty widely shared among the players, a handful did end up entering the transfer portal.
Among those players who threw their name in the transfer hat was pitcher Luke Jackson, who announced his commitment to Dallas Baptist Tuesday on his personal X account.
Who Texas A&M is Losing in Luke Jackson
In his last season for the Aggies, Jackson made 18 appearances with one win and a 5.89 ERA. On the season, he allowed 21 hits and 14 runs and punched out 24 batters. His best performance came against Arkansas, where he pitched for 3.2 innings and allowed two hits, zero walks and tallied five strikeouts in a win.
In 2024, Jackson saw very limited action. Over the course of eight appearances, Jackson struck out four batters, allowed eight hits and four runs with a 5.40 ERA. In 2023, the Austin, Texas native took a redshirt.
Jackson has spent his summer in a Chatham Anglers uniform. The Anglers are part of the Cape Cod League, a summer baseball league comprised of current NCAA baseball players across all levels of play.
With the Anglers, Jackson recorded a 2.25 ERA while allowing one hit and one run in four innings pitched in his first start of the summer season. On Tuesday, the righty gave up four hits, two runs and recorded three strikeouts with a 3.00 ERA in his third start. He was given the loss for the game.
““(Jackson) threw a lot of strikes, that was the main thing,” Chatham manager Dennis Cook said. “Strikes (are) the thing that he has to really work on, and he did a great job tonight.”
When he first arrived in Aggieland, Jackson was slated to become a reliable starter for the Maroon and White, before inconsistency in the strike department knocked him off course early in his career. He worked his way into a steady bullpen role, but could not work his way into a starting role.
Jackson is joining a Dallas Baptist squad that went 41-18 before falling in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional in 2025.