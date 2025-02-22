College Gameday To Visit Texas A&M Aggies vs. Florida Gators
ESPN's College Gameday will be in town when the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies take on the No. 2 Florida Gators on March 1, the network announced Saturday morning.
This will be the Aggies' fifth appearance on College Gameday's featured game and their first since February 12, 2022, when they lost to the then-No. 1 Auburn Tigers 75-58 on the road. They've only hosted the show once, before a 79-77 overtime win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Feb. 20, 2016.
A&M is in the midst of its best season in years, possibly ever. The Aggies boast a 20-6 overall record (9-4 in conference play) and have been in the top 10 for most of the season, showing they are more than capable of competing in a historically-good SEC.
At their current pace, they're likely looking at a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would be a phenomenal achievement for Buzz Williams' squad.
That said, they're coming off an ugly road loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday, in which they scored a season-low 54 points. The schedule doesn't get any easier, as they host the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, with games against Florida and Auburn - the top two teams in the country - coming up soon after.
While the Aggies have had a great season to this point, this is the time to show what they're truly made of.
College Gameday will air live from Exatech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center at 9 a.m. CT. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.
