Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Speaks On Ugly Loss Vs. Mississippi State

The Texas A&M Aggies' five-game winning streak came to a screeching halt Tuesday evening in a 70-54 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Aaron Raley

Feb 18, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams reacts during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In a battle of Maroon and White schools, the Texas A&M Aggies were unable to top No. 21 Mississippi State in Starkville Tuesday night, taking a 70-54 loss that snapped the team's five-game winning streak.

The Aggies held a tight 31-30 lead at halftime, but the second half was almost entirely Mississippi State, during which at one point, the Aggies went over six minutes without making a single shot.

Feb 18, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The 19 turnovers for the Aggies in the game did not do them any favors, either.

And head coach Buzz Williams would wholeheartedly agree.

"If you're outscored by 17 points in the second half, there's probably some outlier stat, and I think ours was turnovers," Coach Williams said in his postgame press conference. "There's different types of turnovers, but a lot of our turnovers in the second half were live ball turnovers. The scoring runs we did have in the second half, we didn't turn it over, that would be a portion of it."

Similar to his pregame presser, Williams gave credit to Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans and his team's effort in the Tuesday night contest.

"They were just great on both sides of the ball, I thought their defense for sure helped their offense and in turn, I think our offense really hurt our defense," Coach Williams said. "We turned the ball over 28 percent when we had it, that's a credit to Coach Jans and his staff."

The going does not get any easier for the Aggies, as they head back to College Station to welcome the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers to Reed Arena.

