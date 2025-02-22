Two Texas A&M Aggies Named Among Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
As the Texas A&M Aggies prepare for 2025 and their second season under head coach Mike Elko they do so hoping to improve upon last fall's 8-5 season. Which despite its promising start, ended with the Aggies losing four of their last five games.
And while the offseason is still young, the Aggies hopes of improving from Year 1 under Elko could be helped by having two of the top-100 returning players in college football. The College Sports Network just released their top-100 returning players list, in which two Aggies found themselves on it.
No. 58: Kevin Concepcion, WR
"A CSN Freshman All-American in 2023, Kevin Concepcion had something of a down year as part of a relatively anaemic NC State Wolfpack offense last fall," College Sports Network writes. "However, his transfer to the Texas A&M Aggies should reignite one of the most talented and versatile pass catchers in all of college football."
The NC State transfer was also just named one of the nation's top returning receivers by Pro Football Focus. While his transfer to College Station comes after a season where he totaled just 460 yards and six scores, he showed promises in his first season with the Wolfpack.
As a true freshman, Concepcion broke out on the scene with NC State. He was on the second-team All-SEC in 2023, in addition to winning the conference's Rookie of the Year award. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native totaled 839 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023, while playing in 13 games.
He will now look to reassert himself as a top receiver in college football, as he looks set to be the Aggies' No. 1 receiver.
No. 57: Tyler Onyedim, DT
"Although his pure numbers don’t scream top 100 talent (13 tackles for loss and three sacks in four seasons with the Iowa State Cyclones), the Texas A&M Aggies snagged one of the most important defensive linemen in the winter transfer portal window," CSN writes.
Another transfer for the Aggies this offseason, this time via Iowa State, has made the list. The Iowa State transfer comes to College Station after three straight seasons with the Cyclones where he played in at least 12 games.
So far, in his career, Onyedim has totaled 90 tackles, 13 for a loss, three sacks, and one interception. Last season he finished with 33 tackles and three for a loss.
He will look to make an immediate impact on a Texas A&M defensive line that will return just one starter from last season.
