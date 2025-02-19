Texas A&M Aggies Score Season-Low in Ugly Loss to Mississippi State Bulldogs
The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the hottest teams in the SEC as of late but you wouldn’t have guessed based on their performance Tuesday night in Starkville against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
No. 7 Texas A&M saw its five-game winning streak come to an end after scoring a season-low in a 70-54 loss to the No. 21 Bulldogs. The Aggies shot just 35.8 percent from the field and committed 19 turnovers. It marked the largest margin of defeat for Texas A&M this season.
Texas A&M got a team-high 13 points from guard Zhuric Phelps while Wade Taylor IV and CJ Wilcher both finished with 11 points apiece.
Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard scored a game-high 25 points while forward Claudell Harris Jr. finished with 15 points off the bench.
The final score wasn’t indicative of how poor both offenses were throughout the night. Mississippi State exploded in the late stages, scoring 21 points in the final 5:51 of game action.
Both teams were neck-and-neck in the first half before A&M went into the locker room up 31-30. Hubbard hit a triple in the first minute of the second half to give the Bulldogs the lead and they never looked back. Mississippi State held the Aggies to just three points for the first nine minutes of the second half as the Bulldogs had built the lead up to 44-34. The Aggies were able to cut the margin to four on two occasions but that was the closest they would get.
Texas A&M now enters a brutal stretch that features hosting No. 6 Tennessee and a pesky Vanderbilt squad before visiting No. 2 Florida and hosting No. 1 Auburn.
