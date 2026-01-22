How Texas A&M Continued ‘Getting Better’ in Latest SEC Win

It was another successful day at the office for Texas A&M, which cruised past Mississippi State in an 88-68 onslaught at Reed Arena on Wednesday night.

With the victory, the Aggies moved to 5-1 in conference play, and each and every week, coach Bucky McMillan keeps uttering the message that this team has an identity, that they believe in each other, and that they are getting better, and he ain’t wrong after getting the 15th win of the season by blowing out the Bulldogs.

“The biggest thing we have to focus on is just getting better,” McMillan said. “That's been the consistent message with this team when we weren't really good at the beginning of the year. We've never gotten down. We're just going to keep getting better.”

No doubt about his statement after the win, where only one free throw was missed, and only three turnovers were committed, which was tied for the second-lowest in program history, and was also the second game in a row with single-digit turnovers.

Aggies’ Offense Reaching 88 Points

Multiple times this season, everyone has witnessed or heard about A&M being able to tally a ton of points, and Mississippi State has no answers to an offense that seemed to be clicking on every cylinder, where Rashaun Agee recorded his ninth double-double, while Rylan Griffen continued to ride his hot streak with another double-digit showing.

“We're just clicking, man,” McMillan said. “You can see us late on offense, and we're rolling. Our team's got it going on right now on offense. They know where they're supposed to be. That's a thing of beauty.”

That sums up Aggie basketball under the new regime. Even when there are highs and lows, there is a response, and these players have constantly answered the call on both sides of the floor.

“They're connected on offense and defense,” McMillan said. “There's an identity to who we are. There's a belief in what we do. We stay with it. That's what this team is about.”

Part of the game plan that was trouble for the Bulldogs was drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line, and Agee did so 9 times, to be exact. How many of his shots were made? All nine.

“Great things happen when you play great basketball,” Agee said. “You're rewarded.”

Griffen acknowledged that even though there was plenty of success on the floor, not every night is going to look like that in the SEC, even after a game in which he got help from Agee, who helped him find his shot and post 15 points.

“Mr. All-SEC got me open,” Griffen said. “He was able to get me open. I'm playing with confidence and have so many people who have belief in me. It feels good to finally close out a game and maintain a comfortable double-digit lead. They're not going to be many of those. We know that. We just have to reset and get ready for Saturday.”

South Carolina visits Reed Arena next to take on A&M at 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.