Buzz Williams Addresses Texas A&M Aggies 'Inconsistency'
The rough patch of the 2025 season for the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball continued Wednesday night in front of the home crowd at Reed Arena with an 86-84 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The Aggies quickly found themselves as victims to a 15-2 scoring run by Vandy in the first half, before storming back and nearly tying the score at halftime, 34-32.
The second half was almost a direct repeat of the first half. After spending five minutes locked in a 44-44 tie, Vanderbilt finally bounced in a layup and went on another scoring run to pull away from Texas A&M.
But yet again, the Aggies clawed back, even scoring 20 points in the last two minutes of play, including five points by Zhuric Phelps in the last 12 seconds, but in the end, the deficit was too much for the Maroon and White to overcome and they ended up taking their third consecutive conference loss.
Thankfully, it seems as though head coach Buzz Williams has been able to pick out what has been bogging the Ags down as of late: flat-out inconsistency.
"I think we did good things, but there were too many tangible and intangible things," Williams told the press after the game. "We didn't hit our ceiling and that includes me. We have to figure out how to hit our ceiling in the things we can touch and the things we can't touch. There can't be as much inconsistency as there has been over the past 10 days. It's an outlier stat. We're just not doing as good of a job as we have proven that we can do."
Putting those "outlier stats" to bed will not get any easier for Williams and the Aggies this weekend, as they hit the road to take on the No. 3 Florida Gators in Gainesville for a Saturday night showdown.
It seems as though Williams was right when he said the Aggies couldn't keep counting on more second half comebacks earlier in the season.
