Texas A&M Aggies Men's Basketball Back In AP's Top 10 After Two-Win Week
After defending their home court at Reed Arena and taking care of business in Columbia, Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M Aggies have found themselves ranked 10th yet again in the AP Top 25 poll.
After a second-half collapse in Austin against the Texas Longhorns last Saturday dropped the Maroon and White to 13th in the ranks, the Ags were able to get back on track with a pair of wins throughout the week.
Tuesday night, they defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 75-68 in College Station. A hectic performance from beyond the arc brought along superb free throw shooting from the Aggies, and anytime the Sooners seemed to be drawing closer to a lead in the contest, the Aggies would continue to extend their lead, no matter how big or little the margin.
Saturday night was essentially the same as the Oklahoma game, but the Aggies improved with their three-point shots in their 76-72 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Aggies shot 23 threes, and they made 11 of them, including seven drained by Wade Taylor IV.
The Gamecocks also seemed to be gunning for a lead many times in the second half of the game, but the Aggies stood their ground and held their lead until the buzzer sounded.
Following their impressive week of victory, the team will get a well-deserved break as they gear up to hit the road again this Saturday against the Missouri Tigers in a battle of top 15 ranked SEC schools.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Green Bay Packers Trade for Texas A&M Legend Myles Garrett Is ‘Doable’
MORE: Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms
MORE: "No Choice But To Respond!" Buzz Williams Confident In Player Turnaround vs. Sooners
MORE: Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Manny Obaseki Question
MORE: Trey Zuhn Announces Return to Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'maj Reed-Adams Named Among Nation's Top Run Blockers