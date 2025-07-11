Dan Campbell Compares Detroit Lions Fans to Texas A&M's
Texas A&M Aggies fans certainly have a unique reputation in the college football landscape, but no one can deny the passion they have for their team.
After all, Texas A&M has possibly the most famous "12th Man" in college football, and Kyle Field is rocking with 100,000+ fans every game. It's hard to find an environment like that in football, college or professional.
However, one of the most famous former Aggies feels he's found a solid match.
Dan Campbell Feels Detroit is 'Closest Thing You Can Get to Texas A&M'
During a recent interview with TexAgs, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who played tight end at Texas A&M from 1995-98, was asked how gratifying it is to see the Motor City change from his days as a player in the late 2000s to now. In his answer, he made sure to give a special shoutout to his alma mater.
"You know, I had my eyes open at this place when I played here - and look, I was hurt most of the time - I was here '06-'08. I really played most of the football in 2006," Campbell said. "Man, my eyes were opened, because I was like anybody else, I'm coming up to Detroit, I know that they've had, there's been a lot of losing since Barry left, Barry Sanders and that kind of era. But it's been rough, it's been dysfunctional, it's, you know, all this stuff. Man, Detroit, 'it's a crap hole, it's a dead city, the auto industry is caving in,' it's all this stuff, you know? And it's crime, it's bad people.
"And you get up here and you realize, man, it's not anything as it's portrayed. It's now that. Now are there things? Yeah, there's things. Like any city or any part that's struggling a little bit. But what I realized, man, this fan base, you know why it's special? Because this is the closest thing you can get to Texas A&M."
Campbell, 49, is one of the best head coaches in the NFL today, as he's turned the once-downtrodden Lions into a legitimate Super Bowl contender. His passion is also second-to-none, so if anyone's qualified to compare the passion of the Aggies' and Lions' fan bases, it's him.
Campbell and the Lions have a big challenge in front of them after losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, another former Aggie. Fulfilling their Super Bowl ambitions won't be easy, but Campbell has the tools to lead them to the promised land.