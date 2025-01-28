Texas A&M Aggies Stand Pat in Latest AP Poll
The past few weeks for the Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team have been the epitome of a roller coaster, for better or worse.
For the third week in a row, the Aggies split their two games right down the middle. They started the week off strong with a 63-62 road win over the Ole Miss Rebels, with Manny Obaeski hitting the game-winning three-pointer with 14 seconds left for a thrilling comeback win. Unfortunately, they got a taste of their own medicine on Saturday, dropping a 70-69 game on the road after allowing a go-ahead layup with three seconds to go.
Perhaps it's to be expected in the gauntlet that is the SEC, but the Aggies would definitely like to start stringing together some more wins as March approaches.
For now, though, they're getting by alright, as evidenced by their standing pat at No. 13 in the latest AP Poll. They did lose a few points, but not enough to actually move down.
By extension, the Aggies are the sixth-highest-ranked team in the SEC, trailing No. 1 Auburn, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Florida, No. 8 Tennessee and No. 12 Kentucky. A&M will face a few of those teams in the home stretch, so it will definitely have to be ready for the challenge to come.
The Rebels, who also lost 83-75 to No. 20 Missouri on Saturday, fell seven spots to No. 23, while the Longhorns appeared in the others receiving votes section.
The Aggies return to the hardwood when they host the Oklahoma Sooners at Reed Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT. A&M won the first matchup of the season 80-78 in Norman thanks to a thrilling comeback.
