Final Injury Reports Released For Aggies vs. Longhorns Ahead Of Lone Star Showdown
The No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies and No. 3 Texas Longhorns are set to face off in the first rendition of the Lone Star Showdown in 13 years on Saturday night in front of what is expected to be the biggest crowd in Kyle Field's history.
Not only is it the return of one of the most storied rivalries in all of college football, but it will also determine the other half of this year's SEC Championship alongside the Georgia Bulldogs.
After the initial injury report for the game was released earlier this week, both teams released their official injury reports for the game Saturday.
For the No. 3 Longhorns, defensive back Derek Williams Jr. is officially out for the contest, as is a trio of Texas running backs in C.J. Baxter, Christian Clark, and Velton Gardner.
Quarterback Quinn Ewers, who we already know will not be operating at 100% for the game, is listed as probable for the same and will most likely still hold his starting spot for the Longhorns.
As for the Aggies, their injury list is a bit lengthier. Wide receiver Cyrus Allen, defensive back Tyreek Chappell, running back Le'Veon Moss, and offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. are all still officially listed as out.
The big trend of the Aggie injuries is running back Rueben Owens, who is still listed as questionable and awaiting his season debut after suffering a lower leg injury in training camp shortly before the season started.
Coach Elko did say that should the Aggies make a playoff run, there was a chance Owens could return. That time could be now.
Defensive backs Jaydon Hill and Will Lee III are both listed as questionable, as is quarterback Jaylen Henderson.
Offensive lineman Chase Bisontis is listed as probable for the contest. Bisontis returned to action last week in Auburn after missing the prior three games.
The Aggies and Longhorns will kick off from Kyle Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.
