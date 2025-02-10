Two Texas A&M Aggies Win Super Bowl LIX With Philadelphia Eagles
As Texas A&M fans wake up on their first Monday without an upcoming football game in sight for the first time since August, there is still reason to celebrate. Two Aggies capped off the 2025 NFL season with the highest of high notes, helping the Philadelphia Eagles decisively defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.
Braden Mann and Ainias Smith will leave New Orleans with the rights to a Super Bowl ring secured. However, it was only Mann, Philadelphia's starting punter, who saw the field inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday.
Smith, the rookie receiver, was among the seven inactive players for the Eagles on Sunday. He joined quarterback Tanner McKee, edge Bryce Huff, defensive back Lewis Cine, cornerback Eli Ricks, offensive guard Trevor Keegan, and offensive tackle Darian Kinnard.
It may not be the way he wanted to see his rookie season end, but Smith will still receive a ring nonetheless. The former fifth-round pick played in just seven games for the Eagles this season, recording 41 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.
Mann, meanwhile, has been the starting punter for the Eagles. He saw the field just twice in the win, punting for 96 total yards, with 53 being his longest punt of the day. It capped off a season where he punted 54 times in the 17-game regular season.
Both were former first-team All-SEC Aggies. Mann was a two-time first-team All-SEC player, unanimous All-American in 2018, and Ray Guy Award winner, during his four years in College Station.
While Smith proved impactful during his five years in College Station -- playing in 50 games -- Smith finished his college career with 2,407 yards and 19 touchdowns on 180 receptions.
Now they will go into the NFL's offseason not only with a Super Bowl ring but also knowing they helped prevent a historic three-peat from the Chiefs.
