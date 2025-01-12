Former Texas A&M Aggies CB Commits to Nebraska Cornhuskers
Marquis Groves-Killebrew will find himself playing for his fourth school in four years this coming season. The one-time Texas A&M Aggie just recently announced his commitment to Nebraska, after entering the transfer portal following his junior season at Arizona.
The former four-star prospect out of high school, according to 247Sports, has been a frequent user of the transfer portal over his first three seasons. After starting at Texas A&M, where he was a member of the No. 1 ranked 2022 recruiting class, he played for Louisville and Arizona before announcing his latest commitment to the Cornhuskers.
The Acworth, Georgia, native played in just three games during his time in College Station. He recorded two tackles in those three appearances before he transferred to Louisville where he played four games in 2023, but never recorded a statistic.
It wasn't until his most recent season at Arizona, that the former four-star prospect found the field in a more meaningful way. Groves-Killebrew played in 10 games this past season, totaling 26 tackles, one for a loss, one sack, and four passes defended.
Pro Football Focus graded Groves-Killebrew at a 55.1 overall grade while earning a 57.2 pass coverage grade.
The one-time Aggies cornerback will now look to put another productive season under his belt as he is set to join the Cornhuskers.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies QB Makes Transfer Portal Decision
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Set to Visit with No. 1 Five-Star OT
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Evans Ties NFL Record in Dramatic Fashion
MORE: Washington Huskies Transfer Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: WATCH: Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Catches First NFL Touchdown