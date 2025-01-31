Former Texas A&M Aggies QB Interviewing for Houston Texans Job
Former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Jerrod Johnson could be set to move up the coaching ranks with the Houston Texans.
Per reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Texans are interviewing Johnson for their vacant offensive coordinator position.
Wilson reports that the New York Jets are also expected to target Johnson for their OC vacancy, which could potentially mean that Johnson will work under new Jets head coach and former Aggie, Aaron Glenn.
Johnson has been the quarterbacks coach for the Texans since the start of the 2023 season. He also spent time as an assistant QB coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 and an offensive quality control coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and '21.
In four seasons at Texas A&M, Johnson played in 37 games while going 650 of 1,109 passing for 8,011 yards, 67 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He added 37 carries for 331 yards and 16 more scores along with two catches for 41 yards. Johnson remains second in Texas A&M history for career passing yards, pass compeltions and passing touchdowns. He sits behind Kellen Mond in all three categories.
During the 2009 season, Johnson led the Big 12 in pass attempts (497) and passing touchdowns (30).
Johnson went undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft but was eventually the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 UFL Draft. Despite not having success in his professional playing career, Johnson has a chance to keep moving up if he lands the OC jobs with either the Texans or the Jets.
