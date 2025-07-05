Four Texas A&M Players Named to Preseason All-America List
As the college football season nears, Preseason All-American lists will flood the sports media landscape in an effort to push through the final stretch of the offseason.
With the Texas A&M Aggies returning one of their most talented squads ever in the 2025 season, expect the lists to be littered with familiar names.
Athlon Sports recently released its Preseason All-America selections, and his list is no exception. Four Aggies got the nod from Lassan, and all four selections were expected.
Which Texas A&M Players Made the Cut?
Taurean York, LB, First-Team
York has been the heart and soul of the Aggies defense for going on two season now. Ever since Texas A&M lost linebacker Edgerrin Cooper to the Green Bay Packers, the defense’s keys have been in Yorks hands.
Over the course of the past two seasons, York has tallied 156 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and one interception. On top of the Athlon Sports Preseason All-American nod, he was named a Walter Camp Preseason First-Team All-American.
Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, OL, Second-Team
Reed-Adams helped pave the way for Texas A&M to have an elite rushing attack in 2024. Little did he know, he would be paving the way for his own NFL career at the same time.
He started every game at right guard, anchoring an offensive line that powered the SEC’s second-best rushing attack at 195.5 yards per game without their starting running back. Playing over 361 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just one sack.
Kevin “KC” Concepcion, WR, Fourth-Team
After transferring to Texas A&M from N.C. State, Concepcion is expected to be one of the most impactful transfers of this past offseason for the Aggies. In his freshman season with the Wolfpack, Concepcion recorded 839 yards and 10 touchdowns.
After a down sophomore season that saw him record only 460 yards and six receiving touchdowns, he transferred to A&M, a program that could truly unlock his full potential.
Trey Zuhn III, OL, Fourth-Team
Much like Reed-Adams, Zuhn played a major role in the Aggies’ run game and keeping quarterback Marcel Reed upright. Zuhn has been a constant for the Aggies, and has been a starter for the past three seasons.
With a season like last year, the stalwart tackle should propel himself into NFL Draft discussions. Zuhn has seen the Aggies’ offensive line go from a detriment to the team to its biggest strength.